FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger head coach Jason Garrett joined WANE-TV’s Josh Ayen live at 6 p.m. to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the Saints host Snider at Shields Field.

Snider (6-1) is ranked no. 1 in this week’s 5A state poll by the IFCA, while Dwenger (5-2) is ranked eighth.

