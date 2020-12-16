Dwenger’s Fiacable inks with Indiana for football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the first day high schools seniors could sign Division I scholarships for football Bishop Dwenger standout Vinny Fiacable didn’t waste any time, inking with Indiana University where he’ll continue a family legacy.

Fiacable’s father played at I.U., and so did Vinny’s brothers Steve and Mike. Another brother, Nick, has been a student assistant with the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers also have two Dwenger alums on their current roster in offensive lineman Luke Wiginton and walk-on linebacker Patrick Finley.

As a six-foot-four, 300-pound offensive and defensive lineman this past season, Fiacable helped Bishop Dwenger to a 10-2 record and a sectional title. Fiacable was named to the IFCA’s Top 50 team as one of the top 50 players in the state.

Fiacable picked IU over offers from Louisville, Cincinnati, a host of MAC schools and a number of Ivy League programs.

Fiacable will graduate from Bishop Dwenger early and will enroll at I.U. in January to start the spring semester.

