Dwenger’s Fiacable commits to Hoosiers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger junior Vinny Fiacable will continue his football career at Indiana University as the offensive lineman announced his verbal commitment on social media Monday.

Fiacable is a six-foot-four, 300-pound two-way standout for the the Saints, as he can also play defensive tackle, though he is expected to play offensive line for the Hoosiers.

Fiacable’s commitment to I.U. came quickly after he received an offer from the Hoosiers last week.

Air Force, Louisville, Cincinnati, Ball State, Western Michigan, Fordham, Princeton, Yale, and Columbia were among the other programs that had offered Fiacable.

Fiacable’s commitment makes him the third Dwenger offensive lineman to commit to a Big Ten school in the last three seasons. Two years ago Joe Tippmann committed to Wisconsin, while Luke Wiginton signed with I.U. this past December.

Fiacable helped Dwenger win the 4A state title as a sophomore. The Saints made it to the 5A semi-state game last fall in Fiacable’s junior season.