Dwenger’s Fabini named Rugby Indiana’s 2021 Boys HS Player of Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Joseph Fabini better make room in his trophy case as the recently graduated Bishop Dwenger student has been named the 2021 Boys High School Player of the Year by Rugby Indiana.

The Saints standout helped lead Dwegner to the Indiana Super League Final. He also led the Saints to their first win over perennial powerhouse Penn in 17 seasons, earning Dwenger OPS Team of the Week honors back in March.

Fabini has signed to play rugby in college at Marian University in Indianapolis.