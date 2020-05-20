Dwenger’s Eifert, Fischer, LeShore, Steele, Yager, Zuber sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Six seniors put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon at Bishop Dwenger to continue their athletic and academic endeavors in college.

Griffin Eifert will play football as a preferred walk-on at Notre Dame. Nolan Fischer and Alec LeShore will play football for Wabash College, while Howie Steele will play both football and run track at Wabash. Jacob Zuber will head to Saint Francis as a manager for the football program, while softball standout Brianna Yager is taking her talents to Adrian College.