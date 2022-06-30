FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – CJ Davis brought the thunder on his way to being an All-SAC first team defensive back. Soon the Dwenger transfer will be one of the newest members of the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Davis announced his commitment to Marshall University earlier this week via social media. The standout defensive back says his connection to the coaches and his impression on a recent visit sealed the deal on his recruitment.

Davis is preparing for his lone season with Bishop Dwenger after transferring from Northrop. The defensive back will look to play a key role for the Saints this coming season as they look to compete for the SAC title and push for a deep run in the state tournament.