Dwenger’s Brita wins playoff for medalist honors at regional, Saints and Columbia City advance to state

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger’s Sam Brita knew heading into the 3-way playoff that he was already taking home a regional team title as the Saints posted a 298 for the crown, but he ended up earning medalists honors as well as the senior bested Columbia City’s Drew Dunham and Canterbury’s Joe Shaklik for the individual title.

Brita, Dunham, and Shaklik all shot an even-par 72 to force the 3-way playoff. The trio replayed the 18th hole, which Brita parred – thanks to an impressive approach shot – to earn medalist honors.

Dunham, who is Columbia City’s no. 4 golfer, helped the Eagles to a second place finish as a team with a score of 302. Penn, ranked no. 10 in the state, finished third at 311 as the Kingsmen, Eagles, and Saints all advance to next week’s two-round state finals Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie Creek Golf Course in Carmel.