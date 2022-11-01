FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday marked the first slate of girls basketball games this season with Bishop Dwenger, Woodlan, and DeKalb each picking up wins in their opener.
For Dwenger, Giselle Eke led the way with 18 points as the Saints bested visiting Churubusco 55-49.
At Armstrong Arena, Avah Smith tallied 23 points to lead Woodlan to a 51-30 win over a young New Haven squad.
In a game played at Saint Rose of Lima, DeKalb bested Heritage 43-19 after jumping out to a double digit lead early in the game.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Center Grove 46, Franklin Central 40
Corydon 53, New Washington 43
Culver Academy 39, S. Bend Trinity 6
DeKalb 43, Heritage 19
Eastern (Greene) 66, Bloomington Lighthouse 18
Eastern Hancock 65, Wes-Del 9
Fairfield 55, Jimtown 30
Faith Christian 47, Fountain Central 38
Franklin Co. 61, N. Decatur 57
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 55, Churubusco 49
Hamilton Southeastern 65, Columbus North 49
Indpls Cathedral 67, Covenant Christian 28
Indpls Chatard 76, Tri-West 60
Indpls Pike 85, Anderson 23
Indpls Tech 58, Christel House Manual 15
Jennings Co. 60, Scottsburg 48
Michigan City Marquette 56, Boone Grove 26
Mishawaka 49, S. Bend Riley 19
Mishawaka Marian 53, Bremen 36
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 59, Whiteland 45
N. Knox 50, Shakamak 10
New Prairie 64, Concord 35
Pendleton Hts. 63, Marion 27
Plainfield 52, Terre Haute South 33
Richmond 56, New Castle 49
Riverton Parke 45, Cloverdale 19
S. Knox 85, White River Valley 35
Shelbyville 73, Brown Co. 53
Southmont 40, Greencastle 37
Southridge 48, Perry Central 28
Tell City 61, Cannelton 31
University 72, Indpls Shortridge 30
Warren Central 57, Brownsburg 56
Westfield 46, Indpls N. Central 44
Woodlan 51, New Haven 30
Zionsville 79, Indpls Attucks 10