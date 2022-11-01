FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday marked the first slate of girls basketball games this season with Bishop Dwenger, Woodlan, and DeKalb each picking up wins in their opener.

For Dwenger, Giselle Eke led the way with 18 points as the Saints bested visiting Churubusco 55-49.

At Armstrong Arena, Avah Smith tallied 23 points to lead Woodlan to a 51-30 win over a young New Haven squad.

In a game played at Saint Rose of Lima, DeKalb bested Heritage 43-19 after jumping out to a double digit lead early in the game.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Center Grove 46, Franklin Central 40

Corydon 53, New Washington 43

Culver Academy 39, S. Bend Trinity 6

DeKalb 43, Heritage 19

Eastern (Greene) 66, Bloomington Lighthouse 18

Eastern Hancock 65, Wes-Del 9

Fairfield 55, Jimtown 30

Faith Christian 47, Fountain Central 38

Franklin Co. 61, N. Decatur 57

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 55, Churubusco 49

Hamilton Southeastern 65, Columbus North 49

Indpls Cathedral 67, Covenant Christian 28

Indpls Chatard 76, Tri-West 60

Indpls Pike 85, Anderson 23

Indpls Tech 58, Christel House Manual 15

Jennings Co. 60, Scottsburg 48

Michigan City Marquette 56, Boone Grove 26

Mishawaka 49, S. Bend Riley 19

Mishawaka Marian 53, Bremen 36

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 59, Whiteland 45

N. Knox 50, Shakamak 10

New Prairie 64, Concord 35

Pendleton Hts. 63, Marion 27

Plainfield 52, Terre Haute South 33

Richmond 56, New Castle 49

Riverton Parke 45, Cloverdale 19

S. Knox 85, White River Valley 35

Shelbyville 73, Brown Co. 53

Southmont 40, Greencastle 37

Southridge 48, Perry Central 28

Tell City 61, Cannelton 31

University 72, Indpls Shortridge 30

Warren Central 57, Brownsburg 56

Westfield 46, Indpls N. Central 44

Woodlan 51, New Haven 30

Zionsville 79, Indpls Attucks 10