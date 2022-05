FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger dominated the links during Saturday’s SAC boys golf championships at Brookwood Golf Course. The Saints clinched their 18th straight conference title on Saturday with a team score of 285.

Following behind Dwenger was Northrop, who shot 318 as a team. Tyrus Whitman led the Bruins with a score of 74, fourth among all golfers on Saturday.

Taking home the individual title was Kyle Morello, who shot 69 (-3). Five total Saints were named all-conference.