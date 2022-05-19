FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a rare occurrence in the Summit Athletic Conference, the SAC title will be split between two teams this baseball season thanks to Bishop Dwenger’s dramatic win over Snider at the ASH Centre on Thursday to close out conference play this season.

The Saints edged Snider 4-3 on a walk-off RBI single from Beau Jacquay. Snider beat Dwenger 2-1 in 8 innings on Tuesday night at Hawley Field, as the Saints and Panthers split the season series.

Both Snider and Dwenger finish 12-2 in SAC play, going 1-1 in head-to-head games, so the two teams will share the conference crown.

Snider is now 17-6 overall while Dwenger improves to 15-8 overall.

Boys baseball sectionals are set for next week.