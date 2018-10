Dwenger tops Concordia in five, clinches SAC title Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - In a match that lived up to the hype Bishop Dwenger topped Concordia 3-2 (16-25, 25-20, 29-31, 25-18, 15-11) on Tuesday night to clinch the SAC title.