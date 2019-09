WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger, ranked no. 7 in 3A in the state’s preseason poll, bested Woodlan 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-23) on Tuesday night to headline area volleyball action.

The Saints improve to 6-2 overall with the win. Taya Dazey led Dwenger with 11 kills while Eve Hudson added 5 aces.

Woodlan falls to 7-4 overall with the loss.