Dwenger sweeps Northrop in key SAC match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger and Northrop both came into Tuesday night’s match undefeated in SAC play, but only the Saints would leave that way as Tim Houser’s team swept Northrop 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-10) at Mark Schoeff Gymnasium to headline area girls volleyball on Tuesday night.

Notre Dame recruit Eva Hudson paced the Saints with 9 kills while sophomore Lexi Zimmerman added 8 kills. Both Hudson and Zimmerman tallied 3 aces apiece. Dwenger improves to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in the SAC.

Senior Madison Brooks led Northrop with 10 kills. The Bruins fall to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in SAC play.