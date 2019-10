FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger finished off a perfect season of conference play with a sweep (25-12, 25-13, 25-19) against Concordia on Tuesday night.

Dwenger improves to 25-4 overall and 7-0 in SAC action. Concordia is now 5-1 in SAC play and 19-7 overall.

Cleasia Craig and Mya Williams led Concordia with six kills apiece.