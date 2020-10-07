Dwenger sweeps Concordia to clinch SAC volleyball crown

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 3 Dwenger topped Concordia 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-17) on Tuesday night to finish a perfect 7-0 in SAC play, clinching the conference title on the Cadets home floor.

Dwenger junior Eva Hudson, a Notre Dame commit, led all players with 16 kills. Concordia’s Jersey Loyer and Aniya Martin each had 8 kills to pace the Cadets.

Dwenger improves to 25-2 overall on the season. Next up, the Saints will take on Heritage this coming Thursday.

Concordia falls to 16-8 overall and 5-1 in SAC action. There next game in Thursday against Northrop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss