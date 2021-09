FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 1 Bishop Dwenger swept Carroll 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-19) on Thursday night in a much-anticipated showdown of two of the area’s top volleyball squads.

Dwenger was led by Notre Dame recruit Eva Hudson’s 24 kills. Kristin Bobay added 8 kills for the Saints.

Dwenger improves to 11-1 on the season while Carroll falls to 11-3.