FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 7 Bishop Dwenger started off the season in style with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-18) victory over 3A no. 8 Bellmont on Tuesday night.

Delaney Hogan led Dwenger (1-0) with 13 kills while Eva Hudson added 12.

Bellmont (1-1) was paced by Sophie Krull with 10 kills.