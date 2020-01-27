Dwenger runner Strzelecki wins Gatorade honor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bishop Dwenger runner Erin Strzelecki has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Indiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Erin Strzelecki

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, was announced Monday.

Strzelecki earned the individual state championship in girls cross country this past fall with a time of 17:22.9. She verbally committed to Notre Dame and will likely run distances beyond the 5K.

Strzelecki is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award, to be announced in February.