Dwenger rallies for five in seventh to shock Lakeland

Bishop Dwenger scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a comeback win over Lakeland 7-6 to claim the program’s second-ever regional title in softball on Wednesday night.

Dwenger freshman Lexi Linder ripped a 2-run double in the seventh that knotted the game at 6.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh Cecilia Garrett would ground to first, but Lakeland’s defense couldn’t handle it and freshman Hannah Zimmerman scooted home for the winning run.

Dwenger now moves on to semi-state action Saturday at Twin Lakes. They will face Benton Central (22-5) at 1 p.m. in semifinal action.