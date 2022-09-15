FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a ranked boys soccer edition of the Battle of the Bishops, Class 2A No. 9 Dwenger topped No. 16 Luers, 3-1, at Shields Field on Thursday.

The Saints grabbed an early lead thanks to a goal by freshman Owen Hein. Bishop Luers answered back minutes later thanks to an equalizer by Eddie De Lira.

Towards the end of the first half, senior midfielder Tyler Yaggy delivered a cross inside the 6-yard box. The ball bounced off the boot of a Luers defender for an own goal, and Dwenger held on for the lead the rest of the way.

Bishop Dwenger (6-3) faces Snider next Wednesday, while Bishop Luers (7-3-2) is at Northrop next Tuesday.