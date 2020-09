FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If Friday night wasn’t enough high school football action for you, Dwenger and Carroll’s Saturday duel was a thrilling-back-and-fourth battle until the very end.

It was Dwenger’s offense that showed-out first, the Saints notched the first ten points of the ball game to end the first half.

Carroll came out a different team in the second half, but the ten-points in the first half was the difference maker, Dwenger wins 31-21.