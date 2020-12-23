Dwenger nips Snider for SAC wrestling duals crown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Like most things in 2020, the SAC Wrestling Duals looked a bit different this year. In an effort to keep teams and athletes as socially distanced as reasonably possible for a wrestling tournament, the top four seeded teams wrestled at Bishop Dwenger while the bottom four seeds wrestled at Snider.

In the first round at Dwenger it was the Saints over Wayne 78-3 while Snider topped Concordia 50-21.

Round two saw Dwenger best Concordia 49-27 while Snider topped Wayne 53-24.

In the final round it was Dwenger over Snider for the title by a tight score of 36-29 while Concordia took third by besting Wayne 45-27.

Last year Snider took home first place at the SAC duals, beating second-place Dwenger and third-place Concordia.