Dwenger nips Concordia in battle of highly-ranked boys soccer squads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Noah Thurber pounded home a goal in front of the net in the 32nd minute for the lone goal of the night at Zollner Stadium as 2A no. 7 Bishop Dwenger (4-0-1) bested 2A no. 3 Concordia (5-1-3) in a battle of highly-ranked boys soccer teams on Tuesday night.

The game was put under a lightning delay at halftime, but the teams would return to the field and the game was played to completion according to CLHS athletic director Tim Mannigel.

David Anderson recorded the shutout in goal for the Saints.