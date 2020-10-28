Dwenger looking to ‘finish the job’ at 2A state title match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second season in a row the Bishop Dwenger girls soccer team has punched its ticket to the 2A state title match – but this time around the Saints are looking to finish the job and bring a state title back to the Summit City.

Bishop Dwenger (16-1) will face Indianapolis Cathedral (10-6-3) at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday at Fishers High School in the 2A state title match, following the 1A boys state title match at 11 a.m.

Dwenger heads into the match as a slight favorite in the polls, as the Saints are ranked no. 2 in Class 2A while Cathedral is ranked fourth.

The Saints are coming off a 1-0 win over Culver Academy last Saturday at the Kokomo semi-state while Cathedral bested 11th-ranked Silver Creek 4-0 at the Seymour semi-state.

Last fall, Dwenger made the 2A state title game only to fall to then-no. 1 Evansville Mater Dei by a score of 2-0.

The Saints are seeking the third state title in program history, having won the state crown in both 2005 & 2006 when the state didn’t use a classification system for soccer.