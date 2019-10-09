Dwenger knocks out Concordia in girls soccer sectionals

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 9 Dwenger topped SAC foe 2A no. 16 Concordia by a score of 2-0 at Leo High School on Tuesday to headline the first night of girls sectional soccer action in northeast Indiana.

3A at East Noble HS

Northrop 0 Snider 1

Snider vs. North Side on Thursday at 7 p.m.

3A at Warsaw HS

Warsaw 7 Wayne 1

Warsaw vs. South Side Thursday at 7 p.m.

2A at Lakeland HS

Angola 1 Lakeland 5

Lakeland vs. West Noble at 5 p.m. Thursday

2A at Leo HS

Bishop Dwenger 2 Concordia 0

Dwneger vs. Columbia City at 7 p.m. Thursday

2A at Bellmont HS

Heritage 3 New Haven 0

Heritage vs. Marion at 7 p.m. Thursday

2A at New Castle HS

Hamilton Heights 5 Jay County 0

Hamilton Heights vs. Delta on Thursday at 7 p.m.

1A at Westview HS

Lakewood Park Christian 3 Central Noble 0

Westview 1 Bethany Christian 2 (OT)

Lakewood Park Christian vs. Bethany Christian at 5 p.m. on Thursday

1A at Eastbrook HS

Manchester 4 Blackford 0

Manchester vs. Eastbrook on Thursday at 7 p.m.

1A at Canterbury HS

Blackhawk Christian 3 Canterbury 0

Blackhawk Christian vs. Woodlan at 7 p.m. on Thursday

BOYS SECTIONAL SOCCER SCORES – TUESDAY, OCT. 8

2A at Heritage HS

Bellmont 1 Heritage 2

Norwell 5 Woodlan 0

Heritage vs. Norwell on 7 p.m. on Wednesday

2A at Yorktown HS

Delta 1 New Castle 2

Jay County 6 Blackford 1

New Castle vs. Jay County at 7 p.m. on Wednesday