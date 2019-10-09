Dwenger knocks out Concordia in girls soccer sectionals

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 9 Dwenger topped SAC foe 2A no. 16 Concordia by a score of 2-0 at Leo High School on Tuesday to headline the first night of girls sectional soccer action in northeast Indiana.
3A at East Noble HS
Northrop 0 Snider 1
Snider vs. North Side on Thursday at 7 p.m.
3A at Warsaw HS
Warsaw 7 Wayne 1
Warsaw vs. South Side Thursday at 7 p.m.
2A at Lakeland HS
Angola 1 Lakeland 5
Lakeland vs. West Noble at 5 p.m. Thursday
2A at Leo HS
Bishop Dwenger 2 Concordia 0
Dwneger vs. Columbia City at 7 p.m. Thursday
2A at Bellmont HS
Heritage 3 New Haven 0
Heritage vs. Marion at 7 p.m. Thursday
2A at New Castle HS
Hamilton Heights 5 Jay County 0
Hamilton Heights vs. Delta on Thursday at 7 p.m.
1A at Westview HS
Lakewood Park Christian 3 Central Noble 0
Westview 1 Bethany Christian 2 (OT)
Lakewood Park Christian vs. Bethany Christian at 5 p.m. on Thursday
1A at Eastbrook HS
Manchester 4 Blackford 0
Manchester vs. Eastbrook on Thursday at 7 p.m.
1A at Canterbury HS
Blackhawk Christian 3 Canterbury 0
Blackhawk Christian vs. Woodlan at 7 p.m. on Thursday
BOYS SECTIONAL SOCCER SCORES – TUESDAY, OCT. 8
2A at Heritage HS
Bellmont 1 Heritage 2
Norwell 5 Woodlan 0
Heritage vs. Norwell on 7 p.m. on Wednesday
2A at Yorktown HS
Delta 1 New Castle 2
Jay County 6 Blackford 1
New Castle vs. Jay County at 7 p.m. on Wednesday