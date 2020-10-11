Dwenger, Homestead and Blackhawk win girls soccer sectional championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On sectional championship Saturday, Bishop Dwenger held Columbia City scoreless in a five-goal win over the Eagles, Homestead held on to win a thriller over Warsaw and Blackhawk Christian won a shootout over South Adams to win sectional championships.
LOCAL GIRLS SOCCER SECTIONAL SCORES FROM CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY:
3A at East Noble
Carroll 1 Northrop 0 – F
3A at Homestead
Warsaw 2 Homestead 3 – F
2A at Columbia City
Bishop Dwenger 5 Columbia City 0 – F
2A at Wawasee
Dekalb 0 NorthWood 2 – F
2A at Norwell
Bellmont 3 Norwell 0 – F
1A at Elkhart Christian Academy
Bethany Christian 3 Lakewood Park Christian 0 – F
1A at Canterbury
Blackhawk Christian 3 South Adams 0 – F/Shootout