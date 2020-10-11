Dwenger, Homestead and Blackhawk win girls soccer sectional championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On sectional championship Saturday, Bishop Dwenger held Columbia City scoreless in a five-goal win over the Eagles, Homestead held on to win a thriller over Warsaw and Blackhawk Christian won a shootout over South Adams to win sectional championships.

LOCAL GIRLS SOCCER SECTIONAL SCORES FROM CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY:

3A at East Noble

Carroll 1 Northrop 0 – F

3A at Homestead

Warsaw 2 Homestead 3 – F

2A at Columbia City

Bishop Dwenger 5 Columbia City 0 – F

2A at Wawasee

Dekalb 0 NorthWood 2 – F

2A at Norwell

Bellmont 3 Norwell 0 – F

1A at Elkhart Christian Academy

Bethany Christian 3 Lakewood Park Christian 0 – F

1A at Canterbury

Blackhawk Christian 3 South Adams 0 – F/Shootout

