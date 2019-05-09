Dwenger hires Wiktorowski as girls basketball coach

Steve Wiktorowski has been named the new head girls basketball coach at Bishop Dwenger the school announced on Thursday.

Wiktorowski heads to Dwenger with 17 years of collegiate coaching experience with both men’s and women’s programs.

In his 9 years coaching at Goshen College, he achieved the first berth to the national tournament in any sport in Goshen’s history. The team also won their first conference championship, and first conference tournament championship, under his leadership.

Steve has also served as the Athletic Director at Wawasee High School.