Dwenger golf earns double dip at regionals

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WANE) – After earning both the team title and individual medalists honors last week at sectionals the Bishop Dwenger boys golf team had a repeat at regionals with the Saints taking home the team crown and Jonny Filler again winning the individual title.



Dwenger shot a 305 as a team to edge defending regional champ Penn by two strokes. Warsaw finished third at 318 and will advance to state. Canterbury (319) and Peru (319) just missed out on advancing as a team.

Filler shot an even par 72 to tie for the low score of the day with Homestead’s Adam DeLong. The two squared off on a playoff hole with DeLong hitting his drive in the water. Filler played conservatively and parred the hole to clinch medalists honors.



DeKalb’s Bailey Clark tied for third with a 73 and will advance to state as will Alex Hedrick of Columbia City following his round of 75.

Next up is the boys state golf meet. The two day event is set for next Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.