FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Days after clinching the SAC title in overtime, No. 5 Bishop Dwenger girls soccer picked up a Class 2A top 10 win with a 1-0 shutout over No. 8 Leo.

In the 28th minute, Catherine Row crossed in a ball just outside the 18-yard box, striking the foot of Amy Hernandez. The sophomore’s goal was the only score for the entire match.

Dwenger moves to 9-2-1 overall, with the Saints wrapping up regular season play at North Side and at Homestead next week. Leo falls to 11-2, with the Lions finishing their season at Columbia City and at home against Northrop.