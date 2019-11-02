Dwenger Girls Soccer falls to two-time defending champs in Class 2A State Title Game

FISHERS, Ind. (WANE) The magic season for Bishop Dwenger Girls Soccer came to an end Saturday. The Saints lost 2-0 to the Evansville Mater Dei Wildcats, the two-time defending 2A State Champions.

Evansville out-shot Dwenger in the first half and the team was trailing 1 – 0 going into halftime. Head Coach James Ewing then made a few adjustments to the game plan.

“We changed our formation, we changed it from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-1-3 and that seemed to open up a few things for us,” Coach Ewing said. “Obviously not enough but it was truly a tail of two halfs.”

Saints Freshman Karley O’Leary said after a rough first half, the team really showed their resiliency.

“We stuck in there, we just connected our passes a lot better in the first half and we stayed positive,” O’Leary said.

The Saints only lost four games going into the State Title Game, Coach Ewing says it’s been a very memorable year.

“It’s been a wonderful run,” Coach Ewing said. “Magical I’d say. You know I don’t think a lot of teams from our area thought that we would make it this far but I couldn’t be more proud.”

Dwenger hasn’t won a state title in Girls Soccer since the 2006 – 2007 season. With only two seniors leaving the program, O’Leary said this isn’t the end of Dwenger girls soccer.

“We’re not done,” O’Leary said. “We are going to come back out next year right from the start and we’re going to be back here.”

Bishop Dwenger Senior Abigail Buczak did win the mental attitude award scholarship shortly after the conclusion of the game. It is a $1,000 scholarship from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

Tune into Nightcast at 11 p.m. to see the highlights from the game.