Dwenger girls soccer clinches semi-state title, Lakewood Park and Leo boys fall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – After a scoreless regulation and overtime Bishop Dwenger bested Mishawaka Marian in penalty kicks as the Saints girls earned the 2A semi-state crown and punched their ticket to state next week.

2A no. 9 Dwenger goalie Cecilia Garrett set the tone early in the PK session, stopping 2A no. 6 Mishawaka’s first shot. The Saints converted 2 of their first 3 shots to take a 2-0 lead in PKs, but Mishawaka Marian converted their fourth shot to keep their hopes alive. Erynn Burns of Dwenger converted the Saints’ fourth shot to clinch the PK victory for the Saints.

Dwenger will now play next week in Fishers for the 2A state title.

In boys semi-state action on Saturday Lakewood Park Christian lost to Argos in the 1A game by a score of 2-0 while Leo fell to host South Bend St. Joseph 1-0 in the 2A contest.