Dwenger girls soccer clinches SAC title with win over Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 2 Bishop Dwenger improved to 9-0 overall and, more importantly, 6-0 in Summit Athletic Conference play as Wednesday night’s 7-0 win over Snider clinched the SAC crown for the Saints at Shields Field.

Dwenger has just one game left in SAC play – next week against North Side. The Saints have already beaten Northrop head to head, handing the Bruins their lone loss in SAC play. With the SAC not splitting conference titles the Saints are your SAC champs even if they fall next Tuesday against North Side.