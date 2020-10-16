Dwenger, Garrett sweep way to sectional semifinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger swept Woodlan 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-8) while Garrett swept Bishop Luers 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) in 3A sectional volleyball action to headline area action on Thursday night.

Dwenger and Garrett will now square off in the sectional semifinals at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, following the Angola-Concordia at match at 11 a.m. The sectional title match is set for 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Dwenger was led by junior Eva Hudson with 16 kills and 4 aces while Lexa Zimmerman had 8 kills. Ava Smith led Woodlan with 8 kills. Dwenger improves to 27-2 with the win while Woodlan ends the season with a 20-8 mark.

Garrett was paced by senior Logan Smith with 14 kills and 2 aces while Morgan Ostrowski added 12 kills and 4 blocks. Luers was paced by Hannah Sweeney with 11 kills. Garrett improves to 29-3 with the win while Luers ends the year at 14-13 overall.

4A at Snider

Snider 3 Northrop 1 – Final

Carroll 3 East Noble 0 – Final

4A at South Side

New Haven 3 Huntington North 2 – Final

Columbia City 0 Homestead 3 – Final

3A at Tippecanoe Valley

Tippecanoe Valley 3 Jimtown 0 – Final

West Noble 0 Wawasee 3 – Final

3A at Bishop Dwenger

Bishop Dwenger 3 Woodlan 0 – Final

Bishop Luers 0 Garrett 3 – Final

3A at Delta

Norwell 0 Jay County 3 – Final

Muncie Burris 3 Heritage 0 – Final

2A at Fairfield

Central Noble 0 Fairfield 3 – Final

Eastside 0 Prairie Heights 3 – Final

2A at Bluffton

Whitko 3 Bluffton 2 – Final

Manchester 0 South Adams 3 – Final

1A at Lakewood Park Christian

Bethany Christian 3 Fremont 0 – Final

Lakewood Park Christian — Hamilton —

1A at Pioneer

Southwood 1 Pioneer 3 – Final

North Miami 0 Caston 3 – Final