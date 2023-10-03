FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The SAC girls volleyball title was on the line Tuesday night at Bishop Dwenger with the Saints edging the Cadets 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 18-25, 25-15, 16-14) in a fantastic back-and-forth match to clinch the conference crown.

Dwenger improves to 17-8 overall and finishes 7-0 in SAC play. The next match for the Saints is scheduled for Thursday at home against Heritage.

Concordia falls to 16-10 overall and 5-1 in SAC play. The next match for the Cadets is set for Thursday at home against Northrop.