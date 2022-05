FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger knocked off Concordia, 3-2, to clinch a girls tennis sectional title on Saturday.

Dwenger’s Ellen Reidy and Victoria Rodenbeck won their singles matchups over Concordia, while Jessica Brust and Kaylee Mulligan won in the top doubles matchup. Concordia’s Lauren Harris, along with duo Katie Jones and Alyssa Linder both won their matches.

Saturday’s sectional title is Bishop Dwenger’s 17th in program history. Dwenger now advances to next weekend’s regionals.