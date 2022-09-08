FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class 2A No. 12 Bishop Dwenger picked up their second straight win after shutting out Homestead, 2-0, on Thursday.

The Saints struck early in the first half on a goal from Tyler Yaggy. Dwenger held onto the 1-0 lead after holding off a few scoring chances from Homestead.

Luca Cruz, who earned an assist in the first half, found the back of the net minutes into the second half to add some insurance for Bishop Dwenger.

The Saints (3-2) head to Wayne on Saturday while Homestead (1-4-4) hosts Indianapolis Cathedral on Saturday.