FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Junior Callie Burns tallied a hat-trick as 2A no. 2 Bishop Dwenger bested rival Bishop Luers 8-0 at Fort Wayne Sport Club on Thursday night in annual ‘Battle of the Bishops.’

Dwenger goalie Cecilia Garrett recorded the shutout as Dwenger improves to 8-0 overall.

Dwenger led 2-0 at half behind goal from Grace Morris and Evelyn Harkenrider.