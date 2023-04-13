FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger earned two victories on Thursday at the ASH Centre as the Saints bested the Cadets twice in SAC play.

Game one was a continuation of Tuesday’s contest that was halted with the game tied 6-6 in the seventh inning. Thursday saw Dwenger pick up two runs in the top of the eighth to take an 8-6 lead. Concordia scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, but it wasn’t enough as the Saints held on to win 8-7.

Dwenger won the second game on Thursday by a score of 10-0.