Dwenger athletic director John Bennett retiring at end of school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – John Bennett has been a mainstay at Bishop Dwenger sporting events, serving as a teaching, coach, and athletic director during that time. However, his run at BD is coming to a close as Bennett will retire at the end of the school year.

The program’s athletic director since 2010, Bennett’s helped guide Dwenger to five state championships and six state runner-up finishes during his tenure leading the athletic department.

A former math teacher and wrestling coach, Bennett’s helped spearhead a variety of improvements, including refurbishing the gym and developing Shields Field into a turfed stadium that Dwenger football (and many other sports) call home.

Bennett says he plans to stick around after the spring semester comes to a close to help the new athletic director in his transition.

