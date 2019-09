LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the area’s best girls soccer teams played to a tie on Thursday night as Bishop Dwenger and Leo finished their match knotted at 1-1.

Dwenger scored with 6 seconds left in the first half to take a 1-0 lead at intermission. Leo’s Gloria Coolman scored on a breakaway in the 62nd minute to tie the game.

Bishop Dwenger is now 5-3-1 on the season while Leo is 8-3-1 overall.