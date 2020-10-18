Dwenger and Carroll celebrate winning sectional volleyball titles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger swept Angola 3-0 (25-22 25-21 25-11) while Carroll swept Snider 3-0 (25-9 28-26 25-17) in 3A and 4A sectional volleyball action to headline area sectional championships on Saturday night.
LOCAL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL SECTIONAL SCORES FROM CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY:
4A at Snider
Snider 0 Carroll 3 – Final
4A at South Side
New Haven 0 Homestead 3 – Final
3A at Tippecanoe Valley
Northwood 3 Wawasee 2 – Final
3A at Bishop Dwenger
Bishop Dwenger 3 Angola 0 – Final
3A at Delta
Delta 0 Bellmont 3 – Final
2A at Fairfield
Prairie Heights 0 Fairfield 3 – Final
2A at Bluffton
Adams Central 1 South Adams 3 – Final
1A at Lakewood Park Christian
Blackhawk Christian 2 Lakewood Park Christian 3 – Final
1A at Pioneer
Northfield 2 Pioneer 3 – Final