Dwenger and Carroll celebrate winning sectional volleyball titles

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) - For the second week in a row, Carroll and Concordia control the leader-boards, the two school first took sectionals last weekend and now regionals this weekend.

Homestead's Addison Knoblauch and Angola's Izaiah Steury led their respective races and finished first individually at the regional. Steury even set a meet and course record, finishing at 15:20.