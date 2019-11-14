Dvorak, Neff, Stuckey heading to college for track

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of Homestead track and field standouts put pen to paper on Wednesday night as Julia Dvorak (Notre Dame), Jarred Neff (Grand Valley State), and Keagan Stuckey (Grand Valley State) all signed letters of intent.

Dvorak won the 800 meters and ran on the 4×400 relay team that won a regional title last season, helping the Homestead girls win the program’s first-ever regional championship. She finished 3rd at the state meet in the 800 meters.

Neff finished 24th at the state cross country meet this past fall, helping the Spartans to a sixth-place finish as a team. Stuckey came in 31st.