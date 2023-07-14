INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – North Side’s Da’Von Doughty helped cause a safety in the first quarter of the 2023 Indiana Football Coaches Association North-South All-Star Classic on Friday night at Decatur Central High School – but those two points were all the North All-Stars could muster in a 21-2 loss to the South All-Stars.

While Friday’s game put the 2022 high school football season to bed, the 2023 football season is just around the corner. Northeast Indiana High School Football Media Day is set for Friday, July 21. The IHSAA allows teams to begin practice on Monday, July 31 with the first night of the regular season set for Friday, August 18.