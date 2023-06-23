FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s not exactly the Friday Night Lights, but high school football athletes hoped to catch the attention of college coaches at Saint Francis.

On Friday, longtime Saint Francis head coach Kevin Donley hosted a prospect camp at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. Dozens of athletes, including many from northeast Indiana attended with the hope of gaining valuable feedback from college coaches.

Following Friday’s camp, several area athletes were rewarded with an offer to continue their football career at Saint Francis.