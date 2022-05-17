LEO, Ind. (WANE) – After eight seasons leading the Northrop football program Jason Doerffler is taking on a new challenge as he’s been tabbed as the new head football coach at Leo.

Doeffler went 23-58 during his tenure with the Bruins, including a 3-7 mark this past season. Northrop’s best year under Doerffler came in 2019 when the Bruins went 5-6.

Doerffler takes over for Jared Sauder, who stepped away from the Leo program after 16 seasons following his appointment to the school’s vice principal position last month. Sauder was 142-39 with the Lions, including an 11-1 mark last season.