“Do we need less Lloyd?” Local football player gets Highlight Zone-inspired threads

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – “Do we need less Lloyd? Naw, we need Mo Lloyd!”

That was the call on the Highlight Zone back in week five when Southwood’s Mo Lloyd found the endzone in a 35-0 Knights win over rival Wabash.

The Southwood sophomore had the substance, now he’s got the style.

The mom of Lloyd’s girlfriend had a t-shirt made for him with the phrase “Do We Need Less Lloyd” printed on it.

No word on if he'll wear it under his jersey tonight when Southwood heads to Adams Central for a sectional title showdown!