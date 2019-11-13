Diehm taking talents to Texas Tech, Fruchey to run at Air Force

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Colin Diehm hasn’t pitched much at Carroll High School due to injuries, but Texas Tech has seen enough as the 6-foot-7 lefty signed to pitch for the Red Raiders on Wednesday.

Diehm has pitched 11 2/3 innings for Carroll over the past two seasons on the varsity level, going 1-0 with 17 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Rayna Fruchey is heading to the Air Force Academy to continue her running career. Fruchey signed for track & cross country on Wednesday. She helped Carroll win back-to-back state titles in cross country and finished 19th at this year’s state meet individually.