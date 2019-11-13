Live Now
CMA Awards Coverage live from Nashville

Diehm taking talents to Texas Tech, Fruchey to run at Air Force

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Colin Diehm hasn’t pitched much at Carroll High School due to injuries, but Texas Tech has seen enough as the 6-foot-7 lefty signed to pitch for the Red Raiders on Wednesday.

Diehm has pitched 11 2/3 innings for Carroll over the past two seasons on the varsity level, going 1-0 with 17 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Rayna Fruchey is heading to the Air Force Academy to continue her running career. Fruchey signed for track & cross country on Wednesday. She helped Carroll win back-to-back state titles in cross country and finished 19th at this year’s state meet individually.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss