Dickerson hurls no-hitter as Saints clinch sectional

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) - The Battle of the Bishop on the softball diamond belonged to Dwenger - more specifically Olivia Dickerson as the senior hurled a no-hitter to best the Knights 5-0 in the 3A sectional title game at Garrett on Thursday night.

Dickerson recorded eight strikeouts in the complete game.

Dickerson also had a 2-run double in the fourth that helped Dwenger build a 3-0 lead. She later scored on a grounder by Avery Grieder to make it 4-0.

Dwenger advances to regional play next Tuesday. They will host Lakeland, who won its sectional by defeated Fairfield 2-1, at 7 p.m.