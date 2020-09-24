Despite serious injury, Greene’s grit giving him a senior year to remember

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – For Warsaw’s Aaron Greene, it was an easy decision to focus strictly on football his senior season after a baseball accident sophomore year left him with a ruptured spleen and a question of if he’d ever be able to play sports again.

Greene, who is also a part of an award-winning family of water-ski performers, opted to not partake in this summer’s shows.

“I don’t want to loose what I have with my teammates, what we’ve worked so hard to gain. Whether I decide to play baseball or football (in college), skiing is going to be there and this is something that I have right here that I’m not going to get back again.” Greene said.

To Greene, this was a small price to pay considering what could’ve been in the spring of his Sophomore year.

Greene, who was playing center-field at the time, went for a pop-fly simultaneously with the left-fielder and the two collided.

At first, Greene thought the collision was “no big deal”, but as pain started to increase, he took the advice of the trainer on site and went to the hospital.

After medical evaluation, it was determined that Greene had ruptured his spleen and would have to be flown to Fort Wayne for extensive care.

Initially, doctors weren’t sure if he’d be able to play sports again, but after further evaluation, he was given a six-month recovery timeline before he could continue with contact-sports.

Thanks to a team of doctors, prayers and a Tiger’s pack of support, Greene recovered.

“They told me that things were going really well and it would actually be three-months so I got released two-weeks before our first game.” Greene said.

Greene, lost half of his spleen that day, but fortunately for him, it still functions as if it was unbothered. Throughout this journey, Greene is grateful.

“I just want it to be clear that for me, all glory is to God for this opportunity, and I’m grateful for everyone around me that has gotten me to this point.” Greene said.

A special bond, in a special team, for a special final-season. Greene will take every moment in.