Dellinger’s face off in rare father-son matchup between Snider and South Side

To keep it simple, their relationship resembles that of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Well, not quiet – but a little bit. Snider senior Simon Dellinger faced off with South Side head coach Ryan Dellinger in a rare father-son matchup on the diamond.

The son won twice this year including a Panthers win over the Archers at Parkview Field.

There’s no animosity between them, only good-natured family competitiveness.

They both said that they thought college baseball – under the guidance of dad/coach – was a real possibility. That path changed and now Simon will be playing football at the collegiate level at Army.

The Dellinger’s could meet up again in a possible regional final, but it wouldn’t be bad facing dad one more time.